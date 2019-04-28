Pain-free Murray feels no pressure to return

Former world number one Andy Murray says he is “still quite a long way” from testing his hip properly as he recovers from surgery.

Andy Murray is “pain free” but feels no pressure to resume his tennis career three months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

The three-time grand slam champion went under the knife in January to give himself every possible opportunity to avoid retirement.

Murray gave a positive update on his condition before starting the London Marathon on Sunday, but the 31-year-old says it is too early to talk about a potential return.

“The hip is really good and there is no pain anymore. I’m just a bit weak from the incision in the operation. I’m pain free, happy and enjoying my life.” he told the BBC.

“I have been hitting a few balls from a stationary position but I haven’t been doing any movement. I’m still quite a long way from testing it properly, running around the court.

“I don’t feel any pressure to get playing again but if my body will allow, I will try.”

The former world number one says he hopes to be in a position to complete the 26.2 miles in London rather than be spectator at some point in the future.

“I’m not a good runner but I came to watch my wife do it five or six years ago and I loved it. The atmosphere was amazing and I would definitely do it someday.” he added.

“The only other time I have seen anything like it was during the Olympics, where everyone comes together to support the same cause. I just came to spot my wife but, by the end, I was cheering everyone.”