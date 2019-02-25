Djere beats teenager Auger-Aliassime for maiden title in Rio

It was a dream week for Laslo Djere in Rio after he beat 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the title.

Laslo Djere claimed his maiden ATP title and denied teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime a record-breaking Rio Open triumph with a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime was bidding to become the youngest ATP 500 champion at the age of 18 but fell to a 6-3 7-5 defeat in a nervy decider.

Serbian Djere will move into the top 40 on Monday after breaking six times in a battle between two first-time ATP Tour finalists to get the job done in straight sets.

Djere struggled with his first serve but the 23-year-old – who did not have to play at the semi-final stage as Aljaz Bedene pulled out due to injury – won four of the first five games to leave Auger-Aliassime playing catch up.

The Canadian youngster broke for a second time to make it 4-2, but Djere was not to be denied the opening set.

Auger-Aliassime won the first two games of the second, but Djere was back on serve at 3-3 and broke again to seal victory when his opponent thudded a forehand into the net.

Djere said: “It’s been the week of my dreams. So many things have been achieved here. I’m really happy, excited and emotional now.

“I’m happy I could push through this match because it was very tough mentally and physically.”