Impressive Tsitsipas through to last four in Marseille

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face David Goffin for a place in the final of the Open 13 Marseille after both men won on Friday.

Top seed Tsitsipas, who surprisingly lost his opening outing in Rotterdam last week, continued to impress on French soil, winning for a second successive outing without facing a break point.

The Greek recorded two breaks against lucky loser Stakhovsky to triumph 6-4 6-3 and will next face third seed David Goffin, who knocked out sixth-seeded Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-2 6-4 in Friday’s final match on court.

“It was a good match from beginning to end. I played smart, held my nerves,” Tsitsipas told the ATP Tour website.

Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert is through to the last four of an ATP Tour event for the first time in his career, the French wildcard overcoming Matthias Bachinger 6-3 6-3 in 80 minutes.

The 20-year-old will next face Mikhail Kukushkin – a 6-4 6-1 winner against Andrey Rublev – but managed to get the inside track on his opponent after they practiced together prior to Friday’s play.

“I warmed up with him this morning. I was surprised, he has quite a special backhand. I will have to prepare well and move well,” Humbert said.