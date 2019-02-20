Thiem crashes out in Rio, Del Potro makes winning return

There were contrasting results for Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro in Rio de Janeiro and Delray Beach respectively.

Dominic Thiem suffered a shock loss in the Rio Open first round, while Juan Martin del Potro marked his return with a win on Tuesday.

Thiem, the top seed and 2017 champion in Rio de Janeiro, was stunned 6-3 6-3 by Serbian Laslo Djere at the ATP 500 event.

Djere, the 23-year-old world number 90, broke serve five times in an impressive performance.

Thiem was one of six seeds to fall at the rain-hit tournament.

Fabio Fognini, the Italian second seed, was comfortably beaten by Canadian wildcard Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-3.

Marco Cecchinato was edged by Aljaz Bedene 7-5 7-6 (7-1) and Dusan Lajovic was thrashed by Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Malek Jaziri went down to Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-5, while Nicolas Jarry lost to Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) in a three-hour marathon at the clay-court event.

Joao Sousa was the only seed to progress, while there were also wins for the likes of Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Christian Garin.

At the Delray Beach Open, Del Potro made his return from a knee injury with a 6-3 7-5 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Playing for the first time since October, the 2011 champion sent down 12 aces to win in one hour, 51 minutes.

Unlike in Rio, it was a decent day for the seeds on the hard-courts in Florida.

John Isner got past Peter Polansky 6-3 7-6 (7-4), Steve Johnson overcame Jason Jung 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 and Andreas Seppi beat Bernard Tomic 6-4 7-5.

Adrian Mannarino was a comfortable 6-2 6-2 winner over Brayden Schnur, who was coming off a run to the New York Open final.

Reilly Opelka, who won his maiden ATP Tour title in New York, advanced with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Tennys Sandgren.

However, defending champion Frances Tiafoe went down to qualifier Dan Evans 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 and Taylor Fritz was beaten by Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 6-4 6-3.