Opelka claims maiden ATP title in New York

Brayden Schnur was unable to cap a fairytale week with victory as Reilly Opelka prevailed for his maiden crown on Sunday.

Reilly Opelka broke through for his first ATP Tour trophy after ending the dream run of Brayden Schnur in the New York Open final.

Schnur had never won a main-draw match prior to the ATP 250 tournament in New York, where the 23-year-old Canadian qualifier stunned sixth seed Sam Querrey in the semi-finals.

Despite saving two match points in the second set and five in total, Schnur was unable to cap a fairytale week with victory as big-serving 21-year-old American Opelka prevailed 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (9-7) on Sunday.

After combining with John Isner to set an ATP record for aces in a three-set match (81) following Saturday’s semi, first-time finalist Opelka – who fended off six match points against the top seed – fired down another 43 aces against Schnur.