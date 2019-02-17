Dominic Thiem saw the semi-final against Diego Schwartzman slip from his grasp as the home favourite reached the Argentina Open final.

Diego Schwartzman saved match point en route to defeating Dominic Thiem 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) and setting up an Argentina Open final against Marco Cecchinato.

Home favourite Schwartzman was staring down the barrel of defeat against top seed Thiem, who had an 11-0 record in Buenos Aires, after slipping 4-1 down in the decider.

In a match that swung this way and that, Schwartzman embarked on a four-game winning streak and had the opportunity to serve out for the match, only to lose his nerve and see Thiem level at 5-5.

Austrian Thiem then had match point on Schwartzman’s next service game, but the Argentine fought off the threat and clinched the breaker with the first match point of his own to punch his ticket to the final.

.@dieschwartzman saves a M.P. to defeat top seed Thiem & reach his first ATP Tour final on home soil at the @ArgentinaOpen. Read More https://t.co/NAKGHq8cUN pic.twitter.com/isfLhKxZTv — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) February 16, 2019

Third seed Cecchinato had a decidedly easier route to the final as he overcame Guido Pella 6-4 6-2.