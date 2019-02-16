Wawrinka and Nishikori to meet in Rotterdam semi-finals

Stan Wawrinka beat teenager Denis Shapovalov to reach the last four in Rotterdam, where he will take on top seed Kei Nishikori.

Stan Wawrinka will face Kei Nishikori in what promises to be an entertaining Rotterdam Open semi-final after beating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets on Friday.

Wawrinka followed up his victory over Milos Raonic by moving into the last four with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over 10th seed Shapovalov.

Three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka, winner of the title in Rotterdam four years ago, claimed the only break of the first set with a sublime backhand winner.

Teenager Shapovalov was 4-1 down in the second, but came storming back to take it to a tie-break, only for the Swiss wildcard to edge it and move two wins away from a first title since 2017.

Stan with a plan! 2015 champion @stanwawrinka battles past Denis Shapovalov 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the semis at @abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/alRQE5w7yH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 15, 2019

Nishikori continued his excellent start to the season by dispatching the unseeded Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-2.

The top seed from Japan broke twice in the first set and won six games in a row in the second to ease through.

Daniil Medvedev overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-2 in the battle of the two champions from last weekend and will now face Gael Monfils, who hammered Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-2.