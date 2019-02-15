In-form Medvedev and Tsonga to meet in Rotterdam

Daniil Medvedev and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga continued their winning runs and will now meet in Rotterdam after setting up a last-eight encounter.
Medvedev was crowned Sofia Open champion on Sunday and the in-form Russian could claim back-to-back titles this weekend after beating Fernando Verdasco 6-2 7-5.
The fifth seed has now won 13 out of 15 matches in a great start to the season, while Verdasco was left to rue making 42 unforced errors as he bowed out.
Tsonga is on a high following an Open Sud de France triumph in his homeland and was too good for wildcard Tallon Griekspoor, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.
The world number seven will come up against Marton Fucsovics in the last eight after the Hungarian beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.
Damir Dzumhur followed up his impressive defeat of Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas by getting past Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and will come up against Gael Monfils for a place in the semi-finals.