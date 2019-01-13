Chris Kermode’s tenure as ATP chief is reportedly under threat, but Novak Djokovic says the player council is yet to declare a position.

Novak Djokovic is adamant that no decision has been reached over the future of ATP Tour chief Chris Kermode amid reports of a player revolt against his leadership.

British newspaper The Daily Telegraph claimed this week that the ATP player council, which Djokovic is president of, is considering taking action against the way the men’s tour is being run.

The paper claimed to have seen an e-mail from council member Vasek Pospisil to players ranked between 50 and 100 calling for change.

The Telegraph also said the ATP Board, which is made up of three tournament representatives and three player representatives, are to take a vote on Kermode’s contract this January.

Other reports suggested that a meeting had been held among the player council and voted 5-4 against Kermode, but Djokovic says nothing has been decided.

“I don’t know where you got that information, a 5-4. That information is completely confidential, so I can’t speak about anything that we spoke about in that room,” he told a news conference.

“The decision hasn’t been made on the president. He’s still president. He’ll remain president until the end of his term.

“Whether there’s a renewal or not, it’s going to be decided in the next period.”

Djokovic also insists he is “comfortable” with former player and coach Justin Gimelstob remaining on the ATP board as one of three player representatives as he awaits trial on charges of aggravated assault.

Gimelstob, who denies the charges against him, opted not to stand down from his position as he attempts to clear his name.

“I am comfortable, as are all of the council members, because that’s what we decided in our meetings and conference calls that we had in last couple of months on that topic,” Djokovic added.

“Obviously, that’s an ongoing process and trial. Those are all now allegations in the moment. If he is not proven guilty, he stays innocent, or he’s proven guilty, that’s a completely different situation for us and we have to address it.

“He’s been someone that has always fought for the players’ rights and represented players in a great way.

“That’s highly respected amongst the players, that’s for sure, because he’s one of the guys that’s been longest on the board, involved in tennis as a tennis player, coach, someone that really has a lot of enthusiasm and energy obviously.”