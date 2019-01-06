Klizan edges Popyrin, Thompson through in Sydney

Martin Klizan needed a third-set tie-break to get past Alexei Popyrin at the Sydney International.

Klizan was pushed by teenager Popyrin before scraping through 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) at the ATP 250 event.

Australian wildcard Popyrin was left to rue a slow start to the final-set tie-break, losing the first five points before being unable to recover.

In the day’s only other main-draw match, another Australian wildcard, Thompson, was too good for Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-3.