Nishikori ousts Dimitrov in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov beat Kei Nishikori in the 2017 Brisbane International but the Japanese came out on top in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Kei Nishikori claimed a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov to reach the semi-finals of the Brisbane International.

World number nine Nishikori was beaten by Dimitrov in the 2017 final in Brisbane and gained vengeance with a 7-5 7-5 triumph on Thursday.

The Japanese broke his opponent with a forehand down the line in game 11 of a tight first set, converting his third break point before serving out for the lead.

Dimitrov looked set to force a decider after surging into a 4-1 advantage in the second, but errors crept in and a long backhand was followed by two double faults and an overhit forehand at 5-5 as Nishikori came from behind to advance.





Semi-final bound @keinishikori edges past Dimitrov 7-5 7-5 to set up a last four clash with Chardy at #BrisbaneTennis! pic.twitter.com/ez8dmtMTBw — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 3, 2019





Awaiting him in the semi-finals is Jeremy Chardy. The Frenchman narrowly avoided an upset against qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama by coming out on top in a third-set tie-break for a 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-4) victory.

In the day's other match, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga booked his place in an ATP Tour quarter-final for the first time since February 2018 by beating lucky loser Taro Daniel 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

The former world number five was scheduled to face Rafael Nadal until the 17-time grand slam champion withdrew from the tournament with a thigh injury.

Next up for Tsonga is seventh seed Alex de Minaur, who reached the final four in Brisbane last year.