Dimitrov up and running in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov in action in Brisbane

Yoshihito Nishioka was no match for Grigor Dimitrov in round one of the ATP Brisbane International.

Grigor Dimitrov made a strong start to the new ATP season with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in round one of the Brisbane International.

The Bulgarian was champion at the 2017 event, which was the catalyst for a brilliant season that yielded a run to the Australian Open last four and ATP Finals glory.

He will look to reclaim that form after an underwhelming 2018 and the sixth seed made a great start in Brisbane saving six of seven break points in an ultimately comfortable win.

“I felt I was actually hitting the ball quite all right for our first match of the year,” he said.

“There [were] a few things that I would like to maybe improve in the next match, but overall I think it’s off to a positive start.”

Brisbane-born John Millman is next up for Dimitrov after he won a deciding set 6-0 against Tennys Sandgren with the first two having been won on tie-breaks.

Milos Raonic, champion in 2016, raced past Aljaz Bedene 6-0 6-3 in just 47 minutes to book a round-two date with qualifier Miomir Kecmanovic, who saw off Leonardo Mayer 6-3 6-1.

Yasutaka Uchiyama also progressed from round one, the Japanese defeating fellow qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

