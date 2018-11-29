Tsonga hires Bruguera after injury-hit 2018

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has fallen to 259 in the world rankings and has hired Sergi Bruguera as he bids to rediscover his fitness and form.

Two-time French Open champion Sergi Bruguera will join Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's coaching team in 2019 as the Frenchman looks to get back on track following an injury-disrupted campaign.

Tsonga began 2018 ranked in the world's top 15 but having missed most of the season with a knee injury suffered in February, he has dropped to 259th.

The 33-year-old announced on Twitter that he will now be working with Spain's Davis Cup captain Bruguera.

As a player, Bruguera won the French Open in 1993 and 1994 and recently coached Tsonga's compatriot Richard Gasquet.





Hello #TsongaTeam,

I’m happy to announce that Sergi Bruguera will be part of my team in 2019 !

I’m very excited to start working together and to take up new challenges — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (@tsonga7) November 28, 2018



