Nadal breezes past Youzhny

The No 3 seeded Spaniard, who said last week he does not expect to be a contender at the first Grand Slam championship of the year, needed just one hour and 49 minutes to dispatch the streetwise Russian 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Nadal, champion at Flinders Park in 2009, broke serve twice in each set and was rarely troubled by the 32-year-old world No 49.

A dominant Nadal, who offered Youzhny just a single break point, only recently returned to competitive action following surgery to remove his appendix.

And the 28-year-old said: “A very positive result for me.??Always before the first match you have doubts, especially in this situation I’m arriving here.??

“It is never easy and it was an important match for me. It was a comfortable victory that give me some confidence.”???I am working very hard to try to get back to my level best again and the only way to get there is to work every day on the practice court and every match is important.

“I played without making too many mistakes and the only way to get better is to win more matches so it will probably help me.

“In general I was working well, returning well and I just need to build a little bit, such as being more dynamic with the movements some times. But for the rest I am more or less happy.”

Elsewhere, the talented No 10 seed Grigor Dimitrov was another easy winner as he cruised past Germany???s Dustin Brown 6-2 6-3 6-2.

The Bulgarian did not drop his serve, made just six unforced errors and wrapped up the victory inside two hours.

Dimitrov, who ended Andy Murray???s title defence at Wimbledon last summer, is seeded to face the Scot in the fourth round next weekend.

Another top 10 seed to progress on the opening day Down Under was Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic.

The No 7 seed, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2010, eased past Colombian Alejandro Falla in straight sets – 6-3 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.

The first men???s seed to depart is Tommy Robredo. The Spaniard, seeded No 15, retired after just five games of his match with Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin who at this stage led 3-2.