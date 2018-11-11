Alexandrova races to second Limoges title

Evgeniya Rodina had no answer to Ekaterina Alexandrova as the world number 93 secured her second Open de Limoges crown.

Ekaterina Alexandrova lifted the Open de Limoges title for a second time in three years on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina.

The world number 93 cruised to a 6-2 6-2 triumph at the 125K Series event in 50 minutes, replicating her 2016 success that saw her overcome Caroline Garcia.

Rodina had not dropped a set on her way to the final but she was no match for the eighth seed.

After two solid service games apiece, Alexandrova upped the tempo and reeled off four games in a row to push ahead, an advantage she never looked like relinquishing.

The second set was even more comprehensive as the 23-year-old opened up a 5-1 lead, Rodina able to force her Russian compatriot to serve out for the title – which she managed with aplomb.