Chung named ATP’s most improved player

South Korea's Hyeon Chung was this week named the ATP Tour's Most Improved Player Of The Year.

The award is handed out to the player who has shown consistent improvement throughout the year, and Chung certainly fits the bill.

The 19-year-old rose from 173rd in the world rankings to a career-best 52nd in October on the back of four ATP Challenger Tour titles and a quarter-final berth at the Shenzhen Open.

Chung joins some illustrious company in winning the award, with Pete Sampras, Andre Aggasi, Rafael Nadal, and current world number one Novak Djokovic among those who have taken home the award.

"Honored to receive the ATP World Tour Most Improved Player of the Year Award," Chung wrote on his official Facebook page. "It was a great 2015 season and I am so pleased to have my name on the same list as former stars like Agassi, Chang, Sampras, Nadal, Djokovic and more. Thank you for all the support."

Chung recently said that he looks to world number eight Kei Nishikori for inspiration as he attempts to reach the upper echelon of men's tennis.

“I just want to keep playing tennis, keep pushing myself to see how far I can go,” Chung told Bob Larson Tennis. “Kei Nishikori is an inspiration for me. I hope that he will be surrounded and overtaken by some Korean players in the future – I’m very excited about the future of Korean tennis.”