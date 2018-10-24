Former world number one Andy Murray hinted there is light at the end of the tunnel following his injury struggles.

Andy Murray appears to have hinted he could be nearing the end of his injury struggles with a post on social media.

The former world number one played in just six tournaments in 2018 as he made his return from hip surgery.

He withdrew from the China Open to mark the end of a season in which he featured in just one grand slam, losing to Fernando Verdasco in the second round of the US Open.

Despite clearly still being short of the best that saw him win three slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, Murray managed to win seven of his 13 matches in his return to the ATP Tour.

And he seemed to indicate further progress has been made by posting an image of light at the end of a tunnel on Instagram on Wednesday.

Murray has just over two months to be ready for the Australian Open, with 2019’s opening major starting on January 14.