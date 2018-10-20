Goerges betters Bencic to clinch Luxembourg title

Belinda Bencic fell just short in the Luxembourg Open final as Julia Goerges took home the trophy.

Julia Goerges won her second WTA title of the season by overcoming Belinda Bencic in a tight affair in the Luxembourg Open final.

The German, whose first trophy of 2018 came in Auckland at the start of the year, was just two points away from a straight-sets defeat to Eugenie Bouchard in Friday’s semi-final.

But there was no need for a comeback on this occasion as top seed Goerges completed a 6-4 7-5 victory over her Swiss opponent in just under 90 minutes.

Georges nailed the only break point of the first set in game five, before seeing a couple of opportunities go begging at the start of the second.

The writing was on the wall when Bencic – who this week went beyond the last eight for the first time this year – was broken in game 11, though, as Goerges became the third German winner of the tournament in the past four years.