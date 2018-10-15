Halep still in doubt for Moscow and Singapore

Simona Halep is listed as the top seed for this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow, but injury may derail her plans.

The world number one began the Asian Swing in at the China Open but was forced to withdraw in the opening round with a back injury. Later, an MRI revealed she has a herniated disc.

“I hope first to be able to play here [in Moscow] because…I have already 3-4 days getting ready for this tournament,” Halep told USA Today.

“But if I will not be able to play here, I’m very doubtful that I will be able to play in Singapore because it’s very fast. So I don’t know now, but for sure I will take a decision for my health first.”

The diminutive Romanian has enjoyed a breakthrough season, reaching the Australian Open final and finally getting the the grand slam monkey off her back by winning the maiden slam at the French Open.

Halep revealed she will she and her doctor will have to make a decision within the next 72 hours.

Hi guys! I have been working hard on strengthening my back. Now it's time to fly to Moscow and test it out 💪🤞✈️ pic.twitter.com/YFyZsLj1hl — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) 12 October 2018





“I haven’t practiced 100 percent yet but today, tomorrow, I will do close to 100 and I will be able to know better the next day,” she continued.

“The doctor told me it’s nothing about the surgery, but if I will keep playing there is a risk of long-term injury. I don’t need that and I don’t want that, so I have to make good decisions in the next days.

“It’s been very stressful, and I was worried every day because I was waiting to see how I feel every morning I wake up. So it’s pretty stressful but somehow it’s normal because injuries are pretty normal when you play at the highest level. So I try just to keep myself calm and to be positive. I know it’s not an easy injury. The back is always difficult, but I have to accept it and to look forward.”