Dominant Djokovic recaps ‘terrific’ few months

Fresh off his victory at the Shanghai Masters, Novak Djokovic reflected on his superlative form in the last four months.

The Serb notched up a 32nd Masters 1000 title in Shanghai on Sunday, which also marks his fourth title of the year after Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.

More impressive was the manner of his victory in Shanghai, as he went all 47 service games without being broken. The purple patch of form has pushed him out to an impressive 18 win streak.

“Thanks for all the love and support.” 2018 @SH_RolexMasters champion @DjokerNole has a message for the fans… pic.twitter.com/ramr8ICf7A — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 14 October 2018

“It’s phenomenal…I’m very proud of it,” the 31-year-old told atpworldtour.com.

“Obviously the last three, four months have been terrific for me. Not many holes in the game in general, especially this week. Everything worked perfectly.

“This was definitely one of the best service weeks that I’ve had in my career. I was saying before that I have never played on faster courts here in Shanghai, so this year more than ever I needed a lot of success with the first serves in, and I have had plenty of success with first serves and high percent of first serves in every match. So obviously that brings me a lot of joy.”

Djokovic will move Roger Federer out of the world number two position when the world rankings are released on Monday.