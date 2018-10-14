Djokovic untouchable in Shanghai

A dominant Novak Djokovic put on a masterclass as he picked up his 32nd Masters 1000 title in Shanghai on Sunday.

The Serb – who went through the entire tournament without losing a service game – was too good for Borna Coric, needing a touch over 90 minutes to defeat him 6-3, 6-4 on the hard courts of the Chinese city.

Champion in Shanghai!@DjokerNole continues the love affair with China 6-3 6-4 over borna Coric.#RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/UhGWJNQLPK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 14 October 2018

The victory takes Djokovic to within one of Rafael Nadal’s 33 Masters victories and he will take over from Roger Federer – who lost to Coric in the semis – as the new world number two when the rankings are released on Monday.

Djokovic was imperious on serve in the opening set, giving up just six points in total on serve and never facing a breakpoint. Conversely, Coric had one breakpoint to save and failed, which handed Djokovic a 4-2 lead after which he served pout the set with little drama.

Unfortunately for Coric it didnt get better from there, as he missed an overhead sitter on his first service game in the second set, giving Djokovic another break. Coric was forced to dig deep once again in his second service game, where he fought off four breakpoints, putting an exclamation on his final winner with a fist pump.

Coric rallied again late in the second set to save three championship points, much to the crowds delight. But it mattered little, as Coric’s 38th unforced error would signal an end to the tournament the very next game.

Djokovic continues his superlative record in China, with this fourth Shanghai title being his 11th consecutive final victory. The 13-time major winner has been in red hot form for the latter part of 2018, having won his last 18 matches, winning no less than 26 sets in a row.