Konta to pair up with Wawrinka’s former coach

British number one Johanna Konta could turn to one of Stan Wawrinka’s former coaches in a bid to recapture the kind of form that took her into the top 10 in the world rankings.

BBC Sport said it understood that she will work with Frenchman Dimitri Zavialoff on a trial basis at next week’s Kremlin Cup, Konta’s final event of the year.

The pair practised together at the National Tennis Centre this week, but the relationship appears to be at an early stage.

The 27-year-old Australian-born player recently split with American Michael Joyce, her third coach in as many years.

Konta, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth after her run to the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, has fallen to 45th in the world.

She made it to the final of the Nottingham Open in June, her only final of the year, but has not been beyond the second round of her past six tournaments.

Zavialoff, 43, was three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka’s first coach, and worked with him for 17 years.

He has also enjoyed success with another Swiss player, Timea Bacsinszky.

Bacsinszky had taken a break from the sport, and was considering a career in hotel management, when they started working together in 2013.

She has since climbed into the top 10 in the rankings, reached two French Open semi-finals, and the Wimbledon quarter-finals of 2015.

Bacsinszky has recently had a succession of injuries, and the partnership came to an end in May.

Zavialoff is said to be quiet and studious – maybe somewhat similar in personality to Esteban Carril, who helped Konta move from 150 in the world to inside the top 10.

If the trial in Moscow goes well Konta will have the advantage of being able to prepare for next year with a new coach already in place.