Dominant Djokovic marches on in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters following a straight set victory over Kevin Anderson on Friday.

The world number three was too good for the tall South African, winning 7-6(1) 6-3 in an hour and 42 minutes on the hard courts of the Chinese city.

Djokovic was brilliant on serve and relentless on return, hitting deep balls and keeping Anderson on the back foot. The Serb would lose just four points on serve in the second set.

Anderson had a golden opportunity to take the opening set after he earned set point by coming to the net. However, some gutsy play and a couple big serves from Djokovic would force a tiebreaker, where it all unravelled for Anderson as he notched up 32 unforced errors by the end of the match.

Almost always better in the big moments, Djokovic would end up winning ten out of the last eleven points to wrap up the first set.

Djokovic took that momentum into the second set, as a frustrated Anderson lost some rhythm and found himself 3-0 down in the second set. Anderson finally managed to get some service holds under his belt, but the damage already been done.

Djokovic continues his mastery of Kevin Anderson. Moves onto the semi-finals 7-6(1) 6-3 over the South African.

The victory earns Djokovic a final four clash with Alexander Zverev. Earlier in the day, the third seed needed just 71 minutes to ease past Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-4, firing 23 winners and booking his place at the year-end ATP Finals in the process.

The pair have only met once before at the Rome Masters in 2017, where Zverev breezed past Djokovic in straight sets.