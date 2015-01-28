Williams makes light work of Cibulkova

The world number one needed just over an hour to see off the challenge of Cibulkova 6-2, 6-2.

The pair had met four times previously, with Williams triumphing on each occasion, and on Wednesday there appeared little doubt that she would make it five from five.

Williams used her immense power to great effect, throwing down 15 aces and plundering 58 winners to the 38 managed by Cibulkova.

Williams picked up two breaks in each set to ease to victory, with Cibulkova, last year's runner-up at Melbourne Park, managing to win just 13 points on Williams' serve over the course of the match.

The result means that Williams will face Madison Keys in the semi-finals, with Keys having beaten the elder of the Williams sisters, Venus, earlier in the day.