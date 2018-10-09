Djokovic clears first hurdle in Shanghai

World number three Novak Djokovic is through to the second round of the Shanghai Masters following a straight set win on Tuesday.

The second seed proved too hot to handle for Jeremy Chardy, easing past the Frenchman 6-3, 7-5 in 84 minutes on the hard courts of the Chinese city.

Djokovic was superb on serve, winning 85% of his first service points and keeping Chardy on the back foot with deep groundstrokes.

Two breaks of serve would be enough for Djokovic to claim the opening set, but he would have to more patient in the second. The Serb held serve to make it 6-5 in the second set – where there were no breakpoints on offer either way – before a 13th unforced error from Chardy handed him the victory.

Impressive start from @DjokerNole in Shanghai 👏 Tops Chardy in an entertaining finish 6-3 7-5.#RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/4c3jf2lp2n — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 9 October 2018

Should Djokovic reach the final in Shanghai, he would take over the world number two spot from Roger Federer. The Swiss Ace takes on rising star Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Dominic Thiem saved a match point in the dying embers of the third set but went on to lose the tiebreak in his 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-7(4) loss to Australia’s Matthew Eben in a near-three hour epic.

Eleventh seed Kyle Edmund defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3 while Benoit Paire knocked out 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4.