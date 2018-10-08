Tsitsipas and Coric through in Shanghai

Tenth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coris were among the top seeds to advance to the second round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

The rising Greek star survived a three set epic against the dangerous Gael Monfils, winning 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 on the hard courts of Shanghai in China.

Monfils came back from 1-3 down in the opening set to force a tiebreaker, which Tsitsipas dominated. After the Frenchman forced a deciding set, Tsitsipas broke in the eighth game. While Monfils responded with a break of his own, he would double fault in the follow up service game to hand Tsitsipas the win.

“It was a weird game, lots of service breaks [and] many long rallies in the match,” the 20-year-old said afterwards.

“Gael has a rhythm that’s not very comfortable when you’re on the other side of the net. You never know what to expect. Sometimes the ball comes slower, sometimes the ball comes faster. So it confuses you. There are not many players that play this way.”

Elsewhere, three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka won the opening set against the talented Coric but ultimately went down 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 later in the day.

Meanwhile, American Sam Querrey upset ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 and Bradley Klahn came back from a set down to defeat Australian hopeful Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

US Open champion Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Marin Cilic are in action on Tuesday in Shanghai.