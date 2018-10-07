Basilashvili upsets Del Potro for China crown

Unheralded Nikoloz Basilashvili earned one of the biggest wins of his career when he upset Juan Martin Del Potro to win the China Open on Sunday.





The Georgian native earned just his third win over a top ten player when he dismissed the tall Argentine 6-4, 6-4 on the hard courts of Beijing.

1st Top-5 win? ✅

2nd 500-level title? ✅

Career-high ranking tomorrow? ✅ An impressive week in Beijing for Nikoloz Basilashvili. 🙌#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/MLZc32rIDH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 7 October 2018





Basilashvili remained resolute on his serve, never facing a breakpoint while aces rained down on him from Del Potro’s end.



Early in the opening set, Basilashvili took advantage of a lapse in concentration from Del Potro to take a 2-1 lead after which he consolidated.





Late in the second set, Basilashvili saved three breakpoints and transferred the pressure to frustrated Del Potro and earned a decisive break. Now serving for the match, Basilashvili needed three bites at the cherry as Del Potro tried valiantly to rescue the match, but it was all in vain.

The title is Basilashvili’s second of his career, following on from his German Open victory in July.