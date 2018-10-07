Wonderful Wozniacki victorious in China

Caroline Wozniacki racked up her 30th career WTA title following her straight set win in the final of the China Open on Sunday.



The Dane was too strong for world number 20 Anastasija Sevastova, dropping just one service game in her 6-3, 6-3 win on the hard courts of Beijing. It has come full circle for Wozniacki, who claimed her very first WTA title in Beijing in 2010.



The big 3⃣-0⃣!@CaroWozniacki captures career title No. 30 and second @ChinaOpen title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sevastova. pic.twitter.com/kfM1gSUOQX — WTA (@WTA) 7 October 2018



The world number two was better in the big moments against Sevastova, saving seven out of eight breakpoints against the Latvian, who racked up 35 unforced errors.





A break midway through the opening stanza was enough for Wozniacki to take a set lead. Sevastova continued to be wayward in the second set, handing Wozniacki a 4-1 lead.



While Sevastova broke back, the errors continued to flow after that and Wozniacki broke one last time to secure the title.