Masterful Medvedev claims Japan title

Rising star Daniil Medvedev upset Kei Nishikori’s party as he defeated him in-front of his home crowd to win the Rakuten Japan Open on Sunday.

The Russian – who battled through qualifying to make the main draw – eased past Nishikori 6-2, 6-4 in just 63 minutes on the hard courts of the Mushushino Forest Sports Plaza, leaving the Japanese crowd stunned.

Daniil does it in Tokyo! 😱 The moment that @DaniilMedwed became the first qualifier in history to claim the Tokyo title. 🙌🙌#rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/bqtrgv3rQF — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 7 October 2018

The 22-year-old has been in sublime form in Japan and the straight set victory meant he went through the main draw without dropping a set.

After saving a breakpoint in his opening service game, it seemed all downhill from there for Medvedev, as he broke Nishikori to love and consolidated for a 4-1 lead.

In the second set, Nishikori still could not muster an adequate answer to Medvedev’s accurate serving, winning only two points on the world number 32’s serve in the set.

Medvedev broke Nishikori in the final game to secure the match and his third title of 2018, picking up a cool $384 120 winner’s cheque.