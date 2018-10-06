Nishikori sees off Gasquet to make Tokyo final

Kei Nishikori moved into the finals of his home tournament on Saturday as he defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6(2), 6-1 in the semis of the Japan Open.
Nishikori will play Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev after he beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the other semi-final.
Stunning from start to finish! 🔥@keinishikori finishes off another masterpiece in Tokyo. #rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/KyRSLSyDVW
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 6, 2018
The 12th-ranked Japanese star was pushed all the way by Gasquet in a tight first set as the Frenchman saved three break points to take it to a tie-break.
He couldn’t continue his streak of five successful tiebreakers, however, as Nishikori ran away with the decider 7-2 almost an hour into the match.
The second set was a different affair as Nishikori broke Gasquet at will to seal the match as he bids for a third title in Tokyo after previous wins in 2012 and 2014.
Tokyo Titles, all-time:
Stefan Edberg 🇸🇪 4
Pete Sampras 🇺🇸 3
Kei Nishikori 🇯🇵 2
Jim Courier 🇺🇸 2
Only two players have won #rakutenopen 🏆 more than twice. Will @keinishikori become the third? pic.twitter.com/JNYhbHbwAf
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 6, 2018
Nishikori is aiming to claim his first ATP event since February 2016 after losing seven consecutive finals.
A win would also help the 28-year-old in his bid to reach the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
Nishikori is currently in 10th spot with only the top eight players qualifying.
Earlier in the day Medvedev beat 19-year-old Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.
Medvedev, who has already beaten Diego Schwartzmann and Milos Raonic this week, fired down 12 aces as he overpowered the young Canadian to reach his third ATP final this year.