Nishikori sees off Gasquet to make Tokyo final

Kei Nishikori moved into the finals of his home tournament on Saturday as he defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6(2), 6-1 in the semis of the Japan Open.

Nishikori will play Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev after he beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the other semi-final.

Stunning from start to finish! 🔥@keinishikori finishes off another masterpiece in Tokyo. #rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/KyRSLSyDVW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 6, 2018

The 12th-ranked Japanese star was pushed all the way by Gasquet in a tight first set as the Frenchman saved three break points to take it to a tie-break.

He couldn’t continue his streak of five successful tiebreakers, however, as Nishikori ran away with the decider 7-2 almost an hour into the match.

The second set was a different affair as Nishikori broke Gasquet at will to seal the match as he bids for a third title in Tokyo after previous wins in 2012 and 2014.

Tokyo Titles, all-time: Stefan Edberg 🇸🇪 4

Pete Sampras 🇺🇸 3

Kei Nishikori 🇯🇵 2

Jim Courier 🇺🇸 2 Only two players have won #rakutenopen 🏆 more than twice. Will @keinishikori become the third? pic.twitter.com/JNYhbHbwAf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 6, 2018

Nishikori is aiming to claim his first ATP event since February 2016 after losing seven consecutive finals.

A win would also help the 28-year-old in his bid to reach the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Nishikori is currently in 10th spot with only the top eight players qualifying.

Earlier in the day Medvedev beat 19-year-old Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.

Medvedev, who has already beaten Diego Schwartzmann and Milos Raonic this week, fired down 12 aces as he overpowered the young Canadian to reach his third ATP final this year.