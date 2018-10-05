Gasquet sets up Nishikori semi-final

Richard Gasquet faces Kei Nishikori in a tantalising semi-final following their respective wins at the Rakuten Japan Open on Friday.

Gasquet upset second seed Kevin Anderson 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a pulsating affair on the hard courts of the Ariake Tennis Forest Park. The Frenchman survived no less than 22 aces from Anderson, who failed to deliver in the big moments of the match.

The pair swapped breaks midway through the opening set and headed to tiebreaker. It was in the balance at 4-4 and Anderson went on to save two set points, but Gasquet finally converted to take a set lead.

Are you kidding us @richardgasquet1? 👀 Pure FILTH from the Frenchman. 🙌🙌#rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/axHURQWwA5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 5 October 2018

The barrage of aces continued into the second set and the South African found himself serving for the match 6-5 up. However, Gasquet rallied to break back and force another tiebreaker, where he raced to a 6-3 lead over a deflated Anderson.

Earlier in the day, Nishikori proved too strong for Stefanos Tsitsipas, cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Greek star. Gasquet leads Nishikori 7-2 in their head-to-head and has never lost to the Japanese native on hard courts.

The other semi-final features rising stars Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev following their wins over Jan-Lennard Struff and sixth seed Milos Raonic respectively.