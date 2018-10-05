Near-flawless Wozniacki into semis

Caroline Wozniacki eased past Katerina Siniakova with consummate ease to book place in the final four of the China Open on Friday.

The second seed needed just 63 minutes on the hard courts of Beijing to breeze past Siniakova 6-2, 6-2 without so much as facing a break point.

Wozniacki showed she meant business from the get go, winning nine of the opening 12 points of the match to race to a 3-0 lead. Siniakova would finally hold a couple service games, but one final break handed the set to the Dane. The second set went in similar fashion as Wozniacki romped to victory.

Elsewhere, US Open champion Naomi Osaka mounted two superb comebacks to defeat local hopeful Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a two and half hour marathon.

Osaka rallied from a set down to force a decider, where she found herself 4-1 down before rallying again to win six out of the next seven games and reach the semi-finals. The Japanese born star was her usual gracious self on court afterwards.

“She’s such an incredible player and it was really hard to play against her here,” said the 20-year-old.

“I’m just thinking one match at a time, and it can only get harder from here.”

In the semis, Osaka will face Anastasija Sevastova, who defeated Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 7-6(5) later in the day.