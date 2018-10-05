Del Potro dismantles Krajinovic in Beijing

Top seed Juan Martin Del Potro eased through to the semi-finals of the China Open after another straight set win on Friday.



The Argentine – who is yet to drop a set this week – cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Filip Krajinovic, needing just 62 minutes on the hard courts of Beijing. Del Potro fired 12 aces and won 83% of his first service points as he romped to victory.



Two breaks were enough to take the opening set, but Krajinovic put up some resistance early in the second. After earning three breakpoints in the opening service game, Del Potro finally held serve, which seemed to take all the wind out of the Serb’s sails.



Del Potro won 15 of the next 18 points to storm to a comprehensive victory, which books him a semi-final date with fourth seed Fabio Fognini. The pair are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head. Earlier in the day, the fiery Italian defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Kyle Edmund advanced to the final four, overcoming Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 7-6(4).