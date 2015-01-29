Fish set to make comeback

Fish has not featured on tour for 18 months, having last turned out at the Winston-Salem Open in July 2013, with ill-health – both physical and mental – sideling the American.

The 33-year-old's problems began in May 2012 when he was forced to undergo an operation to correct faulty electrical connections in his heart. He returned to the court later that year, but continued to struggle with his health and developed a severe anxiety disorder.

However, Fish announced on his Twitter page that he would be returning to action at Indian Wells.