Zverev loses see-saw battle to Jaziri in China

Alexander Zverev’s miserable run of form continued on Thursday as he went down in three sets to Malek Jaziri at the China Open.

Former World No 3 Zverev has dropped down to fifth in the latest rankings after several disappointing Grand Slam performances.

Never one to hide his emotions, Zverev smashed his racket on court after Jaziri wrapped up the 7-6 2-6 6-4 result.

He's done it! 😱 Malek Jaziri notches his 3rd Top 5 win of the season, 7-6(4) 2-6 6-4 over 2nd-seeded Sascha Zverev in Beijing.#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/8SA6nHFh7N — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 4, 2018

After the 34-year-old Tunisian surprised all by taking the first set, Zverev appeared to gain the upper hand in the second set, which he won convincingly.

But Jaziri wasn’t done yet, and after a tight third set went down to the wire, he was able to earn and immediately convert a match point on Zverev’s serve to wrap up the big win.

It’s only the third time in the Tunisian veteran’s long career that he has beaten a top 10 player.

Jaziri moves on to face Nikoloz Basilashvili in Friday’s quarter-finals after he beat Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

Also reaching the last eight on Thursday were Italy’s Fabio Fognini and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.