Anderson, Gasquet reach Tokyo quarters

Top seeds Kevin Anderson and Richard Gasquet advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rakuten Japan Open on Thursday.



Second seed Anderson survived a second set comeback from rising star Francis Tiafoe to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on the hard courts of Tokyo.



The South African was his usual powerful self on serve, firing 18 aces and facing just two break points as he wore down the world number 41.

One break of serve would be enough to take the opening set for Anderson, who faced a resurgent American in the second set. Tiafoe saved three break points early on and his resilience paid off, finally earning a break and consolidating to force a final set.



Anderson came out firing, breaking Tiafoe early and conceding just three points on serve to make it 4-1. One final break was enough for the victory.



Another win, another step closer to London. 💪@KAndersonATP closes out Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-2 to book his spot in #rakutenopen quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/zqkxl6NO7U — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 4 October 2018



Waiting for Anderson in the quarters is eighth seed Richard Gasquet, who battled past Nick Kyrgios 7-6(4), 7-6(1) to advance. There was little to choose between the two, though the Australian would lament blowing a 4-2 lead in the opening set tiebreaker.



Elsewhere, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed three sets to defeat Alex De Minaur 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 while J-Lennard Struff and Jeremy Chardy battled for nearly two and half hours for Struff to emerge the winner 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 6-4.