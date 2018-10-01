Wozniacki beats Bencic in Beijing

Caroline Wozniacki recovered from an early setback to dominate Belinda Bencic and reach the second round of the China Open on Monday.



The world number two needed 84 minutes defeat the Swiss star 6-2, 6-3 on the hard courts of Beijing.



It was Bencic who would strike first, breaking Wozniacki to go 2-1 up. But that seemed to spark her fire, as the Dane reeled off five consecutive games to take the set.



There was a flurry of breaks early on in the second set, but the match was evenly poised at 30-all and 3-3. Wozniacki proved she was better in the big moments, putting away her service game then coming out aggressive to earn one last crucial break that won her the match.





Elsewhere, US Open champion Naomi Osaka struggled with her first service but ultimately prevailed over Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-3. The eighth seed, choosing to play in China instead of her native Japan this week, took advantage of Diyas’ five double faults.



Finally, seventh seed Karolina Pliskova defeated Sam Stosur 6-4, 6-4 while former French Open winner Garbine Muguruza blitzed Ekaterina Makarova 6-0, 6-4.