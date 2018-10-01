Lucky Lopez survives in China

Feliciano Lopez saved three match points against Borna Coric to advance to the second round of the China Open on Monday.

The Spaniard upset the talented seventh seed when he survived a second set comeback to win 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 on the hard courts of Beijing in China.

A flurry of breaks in the opening set saw Lopez serving to stay in the set at 5-2 down. The world number 71 rallied to reel off five games in row and take the set.

After Coric claimed the second, Lopez again found himself under pressure on serve deep in the third set. In a marathon six deuce game, he fought off three match points before bouncing back to break Coric, serving out the match in the next game.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Kyle Edmund came back from a set down to beat Peter Gojowczyk 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. The Brit finally found his serve in the second set, racking up 13 aces in the process.

Kyle with a smile! 🤗@kyle8edmund surges back to defeat Peter Gojowczyk 3-6 6-1 6-2. #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/RdJChzSt1F — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 1 October 2018

In other results, rising star Karen Khachanov won a whopping 89% of his first service points in his 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Sam Querrey while Marton Fucsovics defeated fiery Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4.