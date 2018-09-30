Topless Serena stars in breast cancer campaign

Serena Williams threw off her top and picked up a microphone for a powerful message ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 23-time grand slam winner posted a clip on her Instagram, where she sings a version of Divinyls’ smash hit, ‘I Touch Myself’. Needless to say, it was a huge success on social media, fetching over 1.5 million views in just 16 hours.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that,” read the post.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Williams hope this will remind women to self-check regularly.

You go girl…