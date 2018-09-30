Topless Serena stars in breast cancer campaign

Serena Williams threw off her top and picked up a microphone for a powerful message ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The 23-time grand slam winner posted a clip on her Instagram, where she sings a version of Divinyls’ smash hit, ‘I Touch Myself’. Needless to say, it was a huge success on social media, fetching over 1.5 million views in just 16 hours.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Williams hope this will remind women to self-check regularly.
