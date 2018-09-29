Ruthless Sabalenka claims Wuhan title

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first ever Premier 5 tournament title when she won the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open on Saturday.



The Belarusian was too strong for Anett Kontaveit, storming to a 6-3, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes on the hard courts of the Chinese city.



Sabalenka was superb on serve, facing just one breakpoint all match and winning a whopping 78% of her first serve points.



The opening set saw Sabalenka break Kontaveit in the fourth game, after which she immediately consolidated with ease to go 4-1 up.



The 20-year-old continued to turn the screws in the second set and got better as she went on. Serving to level matters 2-3 down, Sabalenka went on a power blitz as she restricted Kontaveit to just four points in the last six games.





The victory is Sabalenka’s second title on the WTA Tour after winning the Connecticut Open in August. She is on a red hot run, having won 25 of her last 32 matches.



When the WTA rankings come out on Monday, Sabalenka will reach a career-high 16th.