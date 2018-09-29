Ruthless Sabalenka claims Wuhan title

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first ever Premier 5 tournament title when she won the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open on Saturday.
The Belarusian was too strong for Anett Kontaveit, storming to a 6-3, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes on the hard courts of the Chinese city.
Sabalenka was superb on serve, facing just one breakpoint all match and winning a whopping 78% of her first serve points.
The opening set saw Sabalenka break Kontaveit in the fourth game, after which she immediately consolidated with ease to go 4-1 up.
The 20-year-old continued to turn the screws in the second set and got better as she went on. Serving to level matters 2-3 down, Sabalenka went on a power blitz as she restricted Kontaveit to just four points in the last six games.
.@SabalenkaA takes the biggest title of her career at @wuhanopentennis!
Downs Kontaveit, 6-3, 6-3! pic.twitter.com/BMbusxNlr0
The victory is Sabalenka’s second title on the WTA Tour after winning the Connecticut Open in August. She is on a red hot run, having won 25 of her last 32 matches.
When the WTA rankings come out on Monday, Sabalenka will reach a career-high 16th.