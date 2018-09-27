Barty the top seed in Wuhan semi-finals

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty battled her way into the semi-finals of the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open on Thursday.

The 16th seed survived a second set comeback from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in a touch over two hours on the hard courts of the Chinese city.

The Russian was not going to die wondering in Wuhan, going for her shots and notching up no less than 44 unforced errors as a result.

After cruising through the opening set without getting broken, Barty was just two points away from winning the match in the second set. But Pavlyuchenkova rallied to forced a deciding set, where Barty came from a break down to close out the match.

“It’s just nice to be able to back up a result from last year,” said the 22-year-old, who lost in the 2017 final.

“It’s obviously always in the back of your mind, worrying – not worrying about, but knowing you’ve played here well before gives you that extra confidence to come out and play freely.

“I’ve been able to do that in my last couple of matches a little bit better, and I’m certainly happy to be in another semi-final.”

The victory books Barty a date with Aryna Sabalenka, who eased past Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-3 later in the day.

The other semi-final will feature local favourite Wang Qiang. The Chinese native looked in good touch as she needed just 67 minutes to dominate Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1.

"Happy, happy, and happy!" Think Wang Qiang is pleased to be in the semifinals of the @wuhanopentennis ?#WuhanOpen pic.twitter.com/WNnxoprpKo — WTA (@WTA) September 27, 2018

Wang faces Anett Kontaveit in her her final four clash. In the final game of the day, Kontaveit beat Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4.