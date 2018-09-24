Zverev comeback seals Laver Cup win for Europe

Alexander Zverev defeated Kevin Anderson in Chicago on Sunday night to give Team Europe victory in the second edition of the Laver Cup.

Zverev came from a set down, and then won the final five points in the third set tie-break to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 and push Team Europe to the 13 points they needed to beat Team World, the final score finishing 13-8.

It marked a strong recovery for Team Europe after Jack Sock and John Isner had put Team World in the driving seat with a win in the opening doubles match after they saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Roger Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, 11-9.

That win left Team World with an 8-7 lead with three rubbers remaining.

Federer then recovered from the disappointment of losing in the doubles to put Team Europe back in front. The Swiss saved three match points as he earned a 6-7, 7-6, 10-7 victory over big-serving John Isner.

The 20-time grand slam champion had less than an hour to recover, but fought tooth and nail to combat Isner huge serves and take the win to put Europe 10-8 in front before Zverev’s heroics.

Speaking after his win, Federer said: “I’m not sure if I wanted it to be that exciting! What a match, what a weekend.

“Thank you Chicago, that’s it. I can’t thank you enough.

“The Laver Cup is here to celebrate tennis and have a great weekend and for everyone to enjoy themselves.”

It was the second victory for Team Europe in the tournament that aims to become the Ryder Cup of tennis, after they won the first staged in Prague last year.

Next year’s tournament will take place in Geneva.