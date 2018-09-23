Murray prepping for Shenzhen campaign

Andy Murray is set to participate in the Asian Swing as he prepares for action on the hard courts of the Shenzhen next week.

The former world number one underwent hip surgery in January and it has been a stop-start kind of recovery, playing in events to see where his level is at then taking extended breaks.

Last time out, the Scot was earned a first round win at the US Open but lost out to the powerful Fernando Verdasco in four sets in the second round. Now, Murray prepares to return to China at the Shenzhen Open where he earned the silverware in 2014, also off the back of an injury.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back, but yeah it’s kind of a similar-ish situation,” the three-time grand slam winner told atpworldtour.com.

“I’ve been playing a lot more in the build-up to Shenzhen, but it’s similar in some ways in that I’m not quite back to where I’d like to be yet, but kind of improving each week. Hopefully I can play some good tennis and get on a bit of a run.

“I’m probably 85 per cent, 90 per cent. That’s from a physical perspective. I think I need matches and tournaments and also more time training where I’m feeling good so I can get a lot of practice on the court.

“This year for me has been a lot of starting, practising, playing a couple of tournaments and then stopping, resting, rehabbing. Like after New York, I didn’t hit a ball for two weeks and I was doing a lot of training and conditioning.”

The current world number 308 will open his account in Shenzhen against local hopeful Zhang Zhizhen on Tuesday.