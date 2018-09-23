Pliskova upsets Osaka in Tokyo final

Karolina Pliskova upset home favourite Naomi Osaka in Tokyo on Sunday to win the Pan Pacific Open.

The newly crowned US Open champion Osaka came into the final on a 10-match winning streak, but appeared strangely nervous as Pliskova rattled off a 6-4, 6-4 win in just over an hour.

Osaka had not dropped a set in the tournament to date, but was wayward on the day. Her Czech opponent, meanwhile, played the perfect game to capitalise on her only two break points and seal a straight sets win and her second title of the season.

Pliskova took advantage of an Osaka double fault at 2-2 in the first set, while a succession of errors by the 20-year old at 4-4 in the second handed Pliskova a second opportunity she did not pass up as she served out the victory.

A perfect way to end for the Ace Queen!@KaPliskova overcomes Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to claim her first @torayppo title. pic.twitter.com/M4K0NYpVvB — WTA (@WTA) September 23, 2018

The win saw Pliskova close in on a place at the season ending WTA Finals in Singapore. She is now in ninth place in the running, with only the top eight securing a spot.

It was a second final loss in Tokyo for Osaka after defeat to Caroline Wozniacki in 2016.