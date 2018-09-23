World comeback leaves Laver Cup finely poised

Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock pulled the Team World back into the Laver Cup on Saturday, beating Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin in straight sets as the scores ended 7-5 to Europe at the end of Day Two.

John McEnroe’s team had looked down and out earlier in the day as Team Europe raced into a 7-1 lead following the morning session in Chicago before they turned things around in the evening session with wins in both matches.

Kyrgios and Sock cemented the recovery in fine style, comfortably beating Dimitrov and Goffin 6-3, 6-4 to leave the competition finely balanced heading into Sunday’s final day.

Earlier in the morning’s singles matches, Alexander Zverev defeated John Isner in a third-set tiebreaker, while Kyrgios went down to a humbling defeat as Roger Federer beat the Australian 6-3, 6-2.

Kyrgios usually reserves his best for the veteran Swiss, but the 23-year old had no answer on Saturday as Federer proved simply too good for his younger opponent on this occasion, hitting 22 mores winners than the Aussie as he cruised to the win.

“I felt good from the beginning and that’s not usual. We need some matches to get going, but today I was very clear in my game plan and I got wonderful support from my team,” Federer said afterwards.

With World Team six points behind in the evening they needed some heroics, and it was Kevin Anderson who provided the spark, beating in-form US Open Champion Novak Djokovic in three sets to drag his team back into the tournament before Sock and Kyrgios narrowed the gap even further.

With teams needed 13 points to secure the trophy, Bjorn Borg’s men will need to win two of the remaining four to retain the title they won last year in Prague during its inaugural edition.