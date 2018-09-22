Sock, Anderson win gives Team World hope

Jack Sock teamed up with Kevin Anderson to atone for a Laver Cup afternoon singles loss with a convincing doubles win over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the final match of the first day of action in Chicago.

The 6-7, 6-3, (10-6) victory gave Team World a badly-needed point after three singles defeats in a row.

Federer had managed to win on his first appearance alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles last year, but there was to be no repeat in his much-anticipated debut with Djokovic.

The pair’s rustiness in the four-man format was apparent as early as the third game, when Djokovic drilled a ball into Federer’s back, prompting embarrassed laughter all round.

However, they won the first set before Sock and Anderson began to take control.

Anderson’s huge serving backed up by some sharp volleying from both men, set up a match tiebreaker.

A Federer double fault at 4-4 and two big serves from Anderson edged the red shirts to the brink of victory before Sock ripped a brilliant return winner past Federer to secure the home side a much-needed win.

The day began with Grigor Dimitrov giving Team Europe a perfect start to the competition as the Bulgarian eased to a straightforward 6-1, 6-4 victory against Frances Tiafoe in 66 minutes.

Dimitrov struck 10 aces and won 88 per cent of his first-serve points, converting all four of his break-point chances.

“Frances is a very tough opponent. We actually played about four or five weeks ago [at the Toronto Masters] so I knew what to expect. This is his home soil, so I had to be very composed and use every possibility that I had. I was moving well and I think I picked the right shot selections.”

Britain’s Kyle Edmund then put Team Europe 2-0 up after sealing a 6-4, 5-7, (10-6) win against Sock.

“You look around the locker room and there is world class quality everywhere, so for me at 23-years-old to be involved in something like this is amazing. The opportunity came and it was a very quick decision for me so I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible,” Edmund said.

“I felt I was controlling my game in the first set. The margins are very small, and the second set got away from me, so I just tried to be aggressive in the tie-break.”

The evening session’s first match had seen Team Europe go 3-0 ahead after David Goffin beat Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, (11-9).