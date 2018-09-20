Federer and Djokovic excited for Laver Cup team-up

As they prepare to team up for the first time in their careers, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic say they are excited by the prospect of joining forces.

The two greats will join Alexander Zverev, David Goffin, Grigor Dimitrov and Kyle Edmund in trying to help Team Europe defend their Laver Cup title this weekend.

We don't always take selfies together, but when we do, we keep it classy #TeamEurope2018 pic.twitter.com/p5khbltPXl — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 19, 2018

Last year, Federer memorably teamed up with fellow great Rafa Nadal as they helped Team Europe beat Team World in the inaugural edition of the competition.

It led to some amazing scenes, like when Roger and Rafa teamed up to win a doubles match, or when Nadal rushed onto the court to congratulate Federer after he defeated Nick Kyrgios to clinch the trophy.

This time around, Nadal is unfortunately injured, but Federer will find more than an able replacement in Djokovic.

And for once, the Swiss great says he’s glad to be able to be on the same side as the Serbian.

“When you can’t beat them you have to join them. I am very excited,” Federer said.

“To be quite honest, last year it was an odd feeling when you’re sitting on the bench because I am a tennis player and I want to play.

“But for the first time I looked towards the court and thought ‘Oh Dominic Thiem’s playing or Rafa’s playing and those guys are playing better than me right now’.

“And I’m sure I’ll feel the same when Novak’s out there. It’s cool watching my guy, my team member beat up the other guy. This time it is actually good for me.

“It is going to be great fun and I can’t wait for not just the matches but also spending time together.”

Djokovic is making his debut in the competition after missing last year’s edition due to injury, and he can’t wait to get involved, having seen the awesome team spirit on display last year.

“The Laver Cup has a great team spirit, it’s something we’re missing a little bit on the tour,” Djokovic said.

“So it’s great to see this concept and this format working well.

“I wanted to be a part of it and have a great experience.”

The three-day Laver Cup tournament gets under way at the United Center in Chicago on Friday.