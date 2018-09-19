Injured Sharapova done for the year

Former world number one Maria Sharapova has ended her 2018 season early to fully recover from a shoulder injury.



The Russian superstar confirmed her withdrawal from the China Open, Tianjin Open and the Kremlin Cup as she focuses on rehabilitating her right shoulder for the 2019 season.



“Unfortunately as I recover from my right shoulder injury, I am withdrawing from Beijing, Tianjin and Moscow,” the 31-year-old said in a statement.



“I will miss competing at each of these tournaments, but it is important that I allow for proper rest and recovery in the upcoming weeks.



“I was looking forward to coming back to Tianjin to defend my title but unfortunately I need to give myself time to recover from injury.”

Sharapova failed to win any titles in 2018 but went deep in Rome, where she made the semi-finals, and then French Open, where she reached the last eight for the first time since 2014.



The current world number 24 hopes to start her 2019 season at the Shenzhen Open, which starts on December 31 on China.