Muguruza impresses in Tokyo

Garbine Muguruza impressed in the opening round of the Pan Pacific Open, easing past rising star Belinda Bencic in straight sets on Monday.

The former French Open winner was too hot to handle for the talented Bencic, winning 6-2, 6-4 on the hard courts of the Japanese capital to advance to the second round.

Muguruza was superb on serve, keeping up a 76% first service record and looked like her old self, controlling proceedings from the baseline.

The sixth seed was better in the big moments as well, converting 5/7 breakpoints, two of them coming early in the opening set to take 4-1 lead.

In the second set, the pair swapped breaks and it was anyone’s set at 4-4. But it was here were a series of powerful backhands helped Muguruza win the final three games in a row, taking her winners tally to 19.

Elsewhere, Camila Giorgi knocked out local hopeful Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-1 with little drama to book a date with top seed Caroline Wozniacki, while Anett Kontaveit battled past Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 7-6(5).