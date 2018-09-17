Croatia to face France in Davis Cup final

Croatia and France will lock horns in the final of the World Group of the Davis Cup after the former beat the USA 3-2 while the latter beat the USA by the same score line.

Croatia barely survived a late, rousing comeback from the United States as Borna Coric rescued his team in the deciding rubber, defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-7(11), 6-1, 6-3 on the clay of Zadar to secure a 3-2 win for Croatia and their second Davis Cup final in three years.

France had claimed their place in the final of the World Group of the Davis Cup on Saturday already.

The veteran pairing of Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut, 72 years old between them, outplayed their equally experienced Spanish opponents Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers 6-0, 6-4, 7-6(7) to wrap up a 3-0 victory for the defending champions.

In dead rubbers on Sunday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Marcel Granollers restored some pride for Spain as they won their singles matches against Richard Gasquet and Nicolas Mahut respectively.

In a repeat of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia will take place on the 23rd of November.